Broadcasting Gas Meter
iTron model EWQ-100GDLAS, new install in Massachusetts
19 hrs ago
•
Ken Gartner
1
2
March 2025
My Written Testimony in Favor of Maine LD878
To Create an RF/5G Investigatory Commission Along the Lines of the NH Commission
Mar 27
•
Ken Gartner
4
2
February 2025
DIY Health: Introducing Spectro-Chrome
This Simple, Inexpensive Color Light Therapy Proves Surprisingly Robust
Feb 18
•
Ken Gartner
5
4
January 2025
The (Wireless) Mouse That Roared
A Tucked-Away Wireless Mouse Vivifies During Tidying
Jan 28
•
Ken Gartner
3
5
EMF-Induced Tinnitus: One Ear Left
One great session with Benitoite and the tinnitus has not returned for one year
Jan 24
•
Ken Gartner
1
An Icebox Renaissance
Sometimes the True Answer Involves Less 'Tech' Rather Than More
Jan 15
•
Ken Gartner
3
3
Winter Reality
For People With Acute Environmental Reactivity
Jan 7
•
Ken Gartner
2
3
December 2024
Integrating EMR-S/EHS with MAVEN
Lining Up the 2025 Legislative Push for EMF-Awareness in Massachusetts
Dec 18, 2024
•
Bio-Safer Housing
2
1
Announcing: A Symptom Checklist for Residential Smart Meters
Helping Households Detect a EMF-Related Health Decline
Dec 16, 2024
•
Bio-Safer Housing
1
3
Coping With EHS/EMR-S: Protective Materials
What's Needed to Take a Walk in the Woods
Dec 14, 2024
•
Bio-Safer Housing
How We Think About EHS, Five Years Into It (Part I)
There is Light At the End of This Tunnel
Dec 10, 2024
•
Bio-Safer Housing
1
The Technology of Smart Meters (Part I)
What You Need to Know to be Better Informed
Dec 9, 2024
•
Bio-Safer Housing
3
