We are just now closing in on seven full years since my partner Sonia developed severe electrical sensitivity, which is known as EHS (Electrical Hypersensitivity) or EMR-S (Electromagnetic Radiation Syndrome). Wisdom concerning safely living with electricity has come to us piecemeal and is the primary theme of my Substack blog.

In keeping with the season, here is a run-down of some gifts that may be appreciated by individuals who are electrically sensitized, or for everyone living in a shared electro-sensitive household. We are now of the opinion that everyone is over-exposed to man-made electrical energies and so a low-EMF lifestyle offers benefit in its own right.

Know Thy Giftee

Gauging the Giftee’s Position on the EHS Spectrum

For those having EHS, electrical reactivity takes many forms, some much more stifling than others. Some people are able to tolerate most forms of electrical energy, but are particularly distressed by wireless communication signals from cellphones or ‘smart’ meters, for example. Some people are especially bothered by the magnetic fields found from wall electricity. Some people are indeed so sensitive that they require a special very low EMF sanctuary at home in order have a decent chance to heal, effectively making them housebound and isolated from society.

My partner Sonia belongs to the latter category of those who are effectively housebound, bothered by wireless communication, by grid electricity and even by overhead aircraft. EHS is something that often starts with small signs and symptoms. If EMF over-exposure is not addressed, the range and depth of sensitiveness continue to increase. It is a constant battle to regain health and diminish sensitivity, but we are slowly winning the battle here at home.

Having a Controlling Interest

There are two dimensions to these suggestions and a gift will be best received if the giftee’s needs and abilities match well. For example, many of the best gifts will be those that the EHS person can control themselves, such as turning it ON and OFF.

Most people will be shocked that even a simple flashlight poses a challenge to a person with EHS.

Many flashlights cannot even be approached or touched due to the ever-running Battery Management System associated with any contained plug-in charging infrastructure.

Lights which have ‘touch’ controls instead of simple switches, actually have electrical energies constantly streaming and may pose a hazard when touched.

A flashlight with simple batteries and switches, but modern LED bulbs might exhibit pulsing energies or produces a light spectrum that triggers discomfort.

Finally, many flashlights exude a brief pulse of magnetic energy just from being turned on.

Any one of these above biological incompatibilities might cause a gift to be rejected or, worse, to be endured by the giftee even though each time they use it they experience a moment of pain possibly taking many minutes to recover from. Gee, thanks.

Being able to control a gift is vital if the EHS person lives by themselves, having no family or regular visitors to otherwise help. Those gifts that an EHS person can control will give them agency and dignity, aspects of life that often have been taken from them by this environmental sensitivity.

Having An Abiding Interest

As has been mentioned, one key aspect of a gift is whether the EHS person can control it. The other key aspect is whether they can abide its presence while in use. This latter bio-compatibility is easier to achieve than control — mere coexistence is all that is sought. Usually, this is accomplished by keeping some distance from the device, especially while it is being turned on.

A person can be given an automobile even though they cannot yet drive it themselves. With a hired driver, they now have safe mobility.

A more common example is a household where those not EHS can control the device (ie, turn on the lamp) and hand it to the EHS person for their extended use. This may sound like a tedious business, but it is neither fundamentally demeaning nor patronizing for the EHS person as it allows a loving housemate to show their affection.

Party Like Its 1699

Of course, many gifts do not require any electricity and these are to be most encouraged. A low-EMF lifestyle will be running counter to the current obsession with cheap battery-powered baubles whose short lifetime and long discard cycle are unfriendly to planetary resources.

The thrill of modern wireless devices has numerous dark sides apart from the EMF-related health stress they induce, including unwelcome surveillance, the need for your toaster to download software updates, e-books you paid for vaporize, cars that cannot be repaired without authorized encryption software, and the list of demerits is incredibly long, a rant left to another blog post.

We eschew the modern e-crap in all its forms. In its place, there is a satisfying silence, a time for our minds to wander and our creativity to flourish. In a very real sense, EHS is a gift in and of itself, although it does not feel like it at its worst moments and while society continues to marginalize such people on this journey. Although I, personally, am not EHS, I know for certain that I will live a longer, more healthful life for having broken myself out of the man-made electromagnetic Matrix.

The Gift Suggestions

Any URL links are valid as of December 2025. I do not have any product affiliate links or business relationships relevant to this post, as is my normal ethics policy

These have been broken into price categories, albeit subjectively because many of these are no longer sold as new, so are only available as used or found serendipitously. None of the gifts produce fumes or require fuel combustion for their operation.

I acknowledge that some people will not under any circumstances accept ‘used’ items, in many cases because they have experienced mold problems and now desperately wish to not receive items which might harbor any mold. Please understand your giftee’s feelings about this. At our home, we have our own non-religious mantra: “The Dump Will Provide”. Many an excellent find was made on the side of the road or at our local transfer station. Older items from the pre-2000 era had fewer electronics, were made better, already out-gassed and cost nothing but the inconvenience of a future discard. The best items are ones with actual switches and knobs, and no electronic display panels.

Category: Lucky Yard Sale Finds or DIY

Turn a Dead Refrigerator or Small Chest Freezer Into an Icebox — Our refrigerator died on January 9, 2022. After trying many replacement parts, we gave up and decided to use it as an unelectrified icebox by putting in numerous liters of ice each day. For us, this was transformative, as my EHS partner can now actually approach and manage the contents of the icebox herself. In order to get the full boon, you do need an operational chest freezer to make the ice blocks. A refrigerator loses a lot of its ‘coolth’ when its door is opened, so crafting a vertical icebox from a small chest freezer will make it more energy efficient. You can read the details in my blog entry An Icebox Renaissance. Note: you will want a safe thermometer with a probe wire to properly regulate the ice, and a rolling cart to transfer ice bottles.

Large Tight-Lidded Tins - Large all-metal containers with tight-fitting lids, such as those used for cookies or pre-popped popcorn are excellent gifts. When someone comes to visit, just have them dump all their wireless devices (phone, Fitbit, watch, etc) into the tin and fit the lid tightly, then set in an unused corner of the home. This dramatically reduces the amount of RF radiation that emanates into the house as well as the stress induced when people are asked to turn off their devices.

Slow Cooker (Crock Pot) With Twist Knobs — These make frequent appearance in secondhand shops because people want electronic options. These old style ones may still have some baked-on goulash, but they are worth the time to clean up and gift. They often operate with a maximum draw of 350 watts, so running these from a battery is realistic. They don’t make ‘em like they used to.

A Pool Cue, Old Car Antenna or Other Pokey Implement — There are times when ‘pressing a button’ produces too fierce a reaction at close range. With a long enough stick, ON/OFF is once again within your grasp.

Category: Less Than $15

Relative Humidity and Temperature Sensor — Lack of electricity often means lack of ventilation. We want to keep down the relative humidity so as to not give mold a helping hand. Opening windows or running a dehumidifier are appropriate responses, as is reducing production of moisture with careful showering and cooking with the pots covered with their lid. A pair of these sensors costs less than $10.

Outlet Controls - Most people do not understand that a device like a table lamp has a large electric field emanation even when it is ‘off’. This is because the electric cord plugged into the wall is energized all the way along its length and into the lamp right up to the on-off switch. ‘When not in use, turn off the juice’ is a great phrase to keep in mind in an aspiring low-EMF household. These little illuminated outlet controllers (3 for $10) act much like an unplugged cord, without weakening the outlet springs from overuse. Many EHS people cannot approach an electrical outlet close enough to flick these on/off directly, but will have no problem using a long stick.

Hot Water Bottles — These are the most important wintertime comfort in our home. As said before, in an all-electric house, there is no heat when there is no electricity, so it gets pretty cold. Heating yourself is much less expensive than heating the whole house, meanwhile providing a welcome break for the EHS person. We put these into bed about two hours before retiring. Ahhhh. If the smell of rubber is bothersome, merely wrap each hot water bottle in a pillowcase first. If the recipient has a latex allergy, there still may be a creative way to employ these without triggering an incident. They can usually be purchased in a two-pack for $15. Be forewarned that some distributors sell inferior, smelly monstrosities. We only recommend the Amazon brand ‘SteadMax’ sold by seller ‘US Online Store”. An upcoming blog article will extol the various virtues of hot water bottles in the modern home.

Elite Hot Water Kettle - An electric tea kettle is a real energy saver and we particularly like the Elite Gourmet EKT-1001 Hot Water Kettle for about $15. Besides being hygienic glass, it does not use more than 1000 watts of energy so that it will work with many of our Jackery battery-backup units, obviating the need for AC grid power. It has an easy power-on switch, good safety features and a high visibility blue light indication that it is boiling. While actively heating, our EHS person cannot approach it, but when complete, there is an audible click and the bright blue light extinguishes, providing a clear sign at a distance that it is now safe to approach. We recommend two of them, if you adopt our Hot Water Bottles suggestion (above), with one dedicated to that purpose with a clear label, since it is very energy efficient to reheat water bottles with the already-warm water they contain and that is far too nasty for any biological purpose.

USB Desktop Fan with Knob - a low-EMF home can get warm in the summer, so having a personal fan can offer a welcome relief. However, a spinning motor generates magnetic fields, so pressing an ‘on’ button yields an immediate zap, as does any speed adjustment. Instead, we really like these inexpensive USB-powered fans that have a twist knob — just set it to the desired strength and when energized (by plugging in the USB cord into a computer perhaps) the fan starts up as sufficient distance that no zap is received.

Voltage Alarms — If a critical piece of equipment is running on a battery backup device, it is important to learn when the power is interrupted. For example, we have four chest freezers running all the time on two Jackery battery backup units. In order to be immediately alerted when the juice to the chest freezers is interrupted (for example, when the battery backup has exhausted itself), we use these battery-powered alarms (Amazon - 2 for $15). We have had a a couple start misbehaving so the quality is not as good as we would have hoped.

Category: Less Than $30

Outdoor solar lighting — A lot of EHS people turn off all the unneeded circuits, so it can be dark when approaching the house. Certainly, we do not want to offer a tripping hazard to our guests or package delivers so a few of these mounted near the doorway will detect the heat and motion signature and stay illuminated for a few minutes. Safety first!

Excellent Bird Feeder — For someone who is effectively housebound, it is vitally important to feel connected to the world. A nearby free-standing bird feeder can really provide a lot of entertainment. Please be mindful so as to not inadvertently provide a treat for bears otherwise they may lose their fear of human habitation. This does not usually end well for the bear.

Thermal Underwear — In our all-electric house, no electricity means no heat. We always wear extra layers of clothing, especially thermal underwear. Grabbing a few extra pairs for unexpected guests might not be a bad plan. Cotton and wool are better for one’s health, than synthetics, BTW.

Shower Squeegee - Maintaining low house humidity avoids production of mold, so if the house ventilation is de-energized then reduce moisture where one can. After a shower, squeegee down the walls, so that beaded moisture does not enter the home’s air. We like the Oxo Good Grips model for about $20.

Single Electric Burner — The Elite Gourmet ESB-301BF hot plate has a cast iron base for strength and thermal inertia. It takes just under a max of 1000W so can run under battery power if you have a Jackery. This has really saved us when we have non-EHS guests who want breakfast or a midnight snack, while still keeping the AC grid power off in the house, to the benefit of the EHS person. For about $15 this is a great bargain.

Personal Lighting — We have found two rechargeable lights which are easy to turn on, charge and operate for most EHS people — this mushroom lamp from Target and the Ozark Trail 2000 lamp from Walmart. The mushroom lamp is tippy, so we recommend finding a flat-bottomed foam zarf, as pictured. Spot lighting is very handy for tasks, especially reading in bed — if the bedroom electricity is off at night, then this VLED1820 Black and Decker lamp is quite suitable. Note that some EHS people will not be able to directly turn on/off this lamp due to its capacitive touch buttons.

Clothes Drying Rack — Our low-EMF household has not used a dryer in six years, instead relying upon outdoor laundry lines in good weather and indoor fold-up drying racks during inclement weather. It is irksome to have towels that are not soft, but you should see our low electric bills. IKEA usually has many kinds of such dryer racks, as this scheme is popular in Europe too. Hanging bedding and laundering to air outside has many health benefits, if your zoning does not dissuade it being done.

Hand Bell or Whistle — There are many times where the EHS person is confined to an EMF sanctuary within the house, but needs to get the attention of other people in the house. Sometimes even a loud voice will not be adequate so a loud hand bell is a good option. There are also some times where the need for help is urgent and the bell/voice proves insufficient, so I suggest a piercing whistle (of course, consider the ear safety issues of a loud whistle). This kind of escalation is warranted when the EHS person monitoring for wireless signals with a Safe-and-Sound Pro detects a new powerful signal in the home.

Category: Less Than $100

Ventilating Safely with Cafe Rods and RF Mesh —in household where the windows are already RF-protective (either because a film has been applied or they are ‘low-E’), when the window is open for ventilation then the RF-protective aspect is lost. An easy way to get past this is by using pressure fit cafe curtain rods, and small purchased fabric RF-protective mesh such as Radioscreen Mesh from LessEMF.com.

Replace Artificial Curtains With Natural Fibers — Many EHS people develop a sensitivity to the static electrical nature of artificial fabrics, such as polyester. When we replaced our thermal curtains with linen and cotton, our EHS resident felt that the air had become less oppressive. Linen curtains are expensive, but cotton is not. I was able to field think woven cotton blankets as part of our sliding curtains across banks of windows, or use cotton shower curtains for individual windows.

Simplistic Dorm Fridge - Not electronic, just an old, “inefficient” model will be fine. People sell these as used, often for less than $50. We have not had a full-sized refrigerator for four years (we converted ours to be an icebox), but do have a small dorm fridge for the most temperature-sensitive food items.

Remote Outlet Controls — These outlet switches are controlled by a key fob, allowing turning off equipment at a distance by effectively ‘pulling the plug’. Not all EHS people tolerate the brief-yet-strong key fob wireless signal required to turn on/off the outlets, so please gauge your giftee beforehand (or have a good product return policy). Woods makes this solid model, which allows three different outlets to be controlled individually.

Hearing Amplifiers - The WuVee Hearing Amplifiers are clunky, retro style, but they are effective and do not broadcast any RF. For our guest who arrive with their own hearing aids which emanate brain-rotting RF, we let them borrow a pair of these during their visit. There is some grumbling but eventually most people have been OK and a few said they were better (simpler, at least) than their super costly variety). Although Amazon sells them often for $60 per pair, eBay sometimes has new pairs for well under $50. Please, accept no substitute … many of the alternatives have poor-EMF profile and not what I recommend.

Car SatNav Without RF Emanations — In the old days, no-one needed to use their phone for navigation, since the portable GPS device had all the maps embedded. You can still get these on eBay or Craigslist for much less than $50. We have had great luck with the Garmin Nuvi LMT56, especially since they have ‘lifetime maps’ and so can be updated to understand new roads, still as of the writing of this blog entry.

Carbon Dioxide Measurement — If you run a house with low electricity, then you run the risk of low ventilation and consequent build up of carbon dioxide to unhealthful levels. The Autopilot APCEM2 lists new for $130, but is often sold as used (by greenhouse owners) on eBay for $50 or less. It runs from USB so can be plugged into a computer to power it. It has excellent graphing and is very responsive. We love ours and use it to make decisions to open wide the windows, even in the winter, to blow out accumulated fug.

A Large Piece Of RF-Protective Fabric - We have found that Staticot is very handy at home. It is a RF-protective textile that is cotton/poly blend that comes in a 5ft width. If you provide a 7 foot long piece among the bedding, the body will be protected from a lot of RF and lower frequencies. We also use this during the day as a barrier to protect from the mini-split’s offensive emanation. Note, if you buy a piece of such material, there will be rough edges and it would be tasteful to hem them before gifting.

A Shielded Power Cord — Many EHS people can get the advantage of AC grid electricity devices (such as hot plates or floor lamps), if they are running with shielded power cords. Changing the actual power cord on an appliance is best left to a qualified electrician, but a normal shielded extension cord can be part of one’s EMF avoidance regimen and they can get pricey. Here is one that is 20 feet long, UL Listed and $55.

Category: Less Than $500

Flax Linen Bedding — Flax linen is a healthful bedding option for anyone who is ill, as known for many centuries. Flax linen pillow cases, sheets, and duvet covers can be rather pricey, but sleep is perhaps the most important healing regimen for everyone. At our household, all of the bedding is 100% flax linen, never cotton. In fact, since Sonia has become EHS she can no longer even touch cotton materials while in the house if there is an AC grid electricity active, which we suspect is due to cotton’s slightly negative position on the triboelectric series, but honestly who can figure out the reason behind such subtle nuances as the human body can detect?

Safe-and-Sound Pro II — Since so many people are sensitive to wireless communication signals, having a quality meter is essential to keep the EHS person safe. The best pro-sumer is the Safe-and-Sound Pro II from Safe Living Technologies (approx $425). Besides being adequately accurate to below known safe EMF exposure levels of 100 nanowatts/sq-meter flux density, they have three features —

A ‘MAX’ value recorded, so that even a short-lived blip does not go unnoticed. This can be very helpful when trying to correlate symptoms with exposures.

Audio demodulation acts as an audio alarm for pulsating man-made wireless signals of the most common range of frequencies.

Running from a USB instead of batteries allows all-day usage.

Ultimately such an expensive meter is hardly useful if it is never used to keep a person safe proactively, to understand what specific device exposures lead to which symptoms or to understand what exposure thresholds seem to OK for the most sensitive person in the household. If you are finding this meter too difficult to use, then please shoot me an email.

I do have one caution. The Safe-and-Sound Pro II has undergone a 2024 hardware update that makes it a little less friendly to EHS people, as it emanates some EMF fields. I know that my EHS partner could turn on/off the old version (slide switch ON action) and keep it 3 feet away, but she cannot turn on/off the new one (push button ON action) and does not like it to be too close to her body. The cautionary tale is that engineers can make slight changes to a product, yet their safety profile varies disproportionately.

Category: Love Knows No Limits

Point Sources of Electricity using Jackery Products — Jackery makes properly engineered products that they call ‘solar generators’ but in essence are battery-backup units for when grid AC electricity is absent. We use many of these in lieu of grid AC electricity, such as 4 chest freezers, running the internet and phone, running a dorm refrigerator, running tea kettles and hotplates, running our solar hot water system, charging all lamps and most electronica, running computers and printers. I won’t make a specific product recommendation here, but keep an eye out for a future blog post since there are too many pros and cons to enumerate here. As a price point, the best ones are between $1000 and $1500 each, though frequently are on sale at a discount.

Whole House Power Turn Off - This is a custom item from EMFSafeShop.com costing approximately $4000. It is not an exaggeration to say that our whole world changed for the better with its installation. This allows an entire 200 amp house to be turned “off” so that is no longer receives grid electricity. So, if your electricity meter is on a pedestal in the yard, the power could be turned off all the way from that pedestal and into the house. The on/off is accomplished with a key fob. This extended break from AC electricity is part of the avoidance goal of any EHS sufferer. At our house we keep the grid power off for about 20 out of 24 hours. My EHS partner has complete agency to turn on/off power on her own! You can imagine how difficult it would be for an electrically-sensitive person to walk up to the house circuit panel to flip the big switch, besides the wear & tear on that switch from repeated use. Besides offering the utter peace of no AC grid electricity in the home, there is an inexpensive upgrade option to integrate whole house DE filtration.

An Older, Used Car — Modern cars are effectively impossible for an EHS person to ride in, without discomfort and significant risk of worsening of sensitivity. Several of my clients have said that the 2016 Subaru Forester can be made safe enough by turning off the internal Bluetooth. We drive a 2010 Honda Fit which predates wireless signals. Older cars are easier to service, have already out-gassed, and have depreciated in value.