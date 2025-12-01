Because my sweetheart Sonia has EHS (Electro-Hypersensitivity), our normal life is one where there are no wireless communicating devices and there is very limited grid-produced AC electricity in use. This is not hard to arrange now that we have set up our lives accordingly. Many of our coping strategies are described in individual blog entries here on Substack.

Travel is a No-Go Situation

In the early days of Sonia’s EHS, we tried a few times to be holiday guests. After an hour or two of car travel, which was one unpleasant assault after another — other cars, roadside cell-towers, overhead high tension power lines all took their toll on Sonia — the arrival was no less stressful. Our loving hosts would gamely help to make the house ‘safe’ for Sonia, as I went on a hunt for RF-broadcasting devices and we fully quiesced them. We located abandoned iPads, seldom-used gaming machines and other electronica which were merely vampiric energy drains for their owners, but posed hazard to an EHS person. The family accommodated as best they could, Sonia wearing her elaborate RF protective gear indoors and being seated in low-electricity parts of the home. Sonia limited what she ate during the visit since having Crohn’s Disease makes hours of car travel away from a safe toilet a harrowing experience, aside from the strict dietary regimen which CD entails.

With time, we have learned more about how to employ Extreme Avoidance for hazard. Sonia does not travel on highways, near urban centers, in crowded suburbia because of the overwhelming RF exposures such travel entails. Such a journey brings a constant state of anxiety since bio-hazards are invisible until too late for her, so every road traveled has to have already been traveled by me ahead of time, vetted for safety using various meters. Any travel in the car already entails 4 layers of RF protective fabrics, which makes it hard to breathe. No, we do not travel for the holidays, so that means that we must host any holiday if Sonia is to participate in person.

If There is to be a Holiday, We Must Host it

Instead, we now host the major holidays here. Our guests come with love in their hearts and fully expect that the visit to our home at holiday time will more resemble ‘glamping’ than a Norman Rockwell rendition. They know to leave their electronica in their cars and that they will be ‘swept’ with our Safe-and-Sound Pro II RF meter to confirm that they are safe to enter. The usual considerations for us have been disabling hearing aids (and offering temporary use of a low-EMF variety), wrapping the body part having an embedded glucose monitor, and truly ensuring that their camera is not emanating any wireless signals. Our house is otherwise quite isolated from the usual exterior RF mayhem, routinely measuring far below 1.0 microwatt/square meter for the usual communication devices.

The Hostess with the Leastest (Electricity-wise)

Frankly, we have such a home-based life that every day seems like a generic Tuesday. We can distinguish that we are in Holiday Mode because our three key priorities are temporarily rearranged. Normally, our priorities are (#1) Necessary needs, (#2) Frugality and (#3) Preferences. During Holidays, these become (#1) Necessary needs, (#2) Preferences and (#3) Frugality.

We have the ability to turn off ALL of the grid AC power in the house, all the way out to the driveway. We keep the power off for almost the entirety of the event, budgeting the minutes that the house is energized, to the exclusive jobs of oven cooking and refilling the toilet tanks. It sounds gruesome, but no one complains (any longer … a person can get used to minor privation, knowing that it really helps another person to do so). When one thinks of the experience as a kind of civilized ‘glamping’ (the portmanteau of ‘glamorous’ and ‘camping’), it seems rather ritzy by comparison.

Winter holiday are a challenge due to the low temperature in the house. No electricity means no heat in this all-electric home Generally, the house will be around 55 degrees F during the visit, so we suggest sweaters and thermals. The lighting will be subdued, exclusively from USB- and battery-powered lamps. We live in a wood and foam house, so employ neither combustion equipment nor candles.

Toileting is complicated because we have only a one-gallon well tank that allows about three flushes. Hand-washing takes from the water budget, so a squeeze bottle of water is offered. The lavatory is dark, so battery lighting is provided. Nothing brings more joy to the assembled crowd than the announcement that there will be a boon of 10 minutes of house power after the meal!

Accommodating Overnight Guests

For the major holidays, we usually have a family guest or two staying with us for a few days, so as to help with the food prepwork. Hosting guests brings a different set of challenges in a ‘sensitive’ household, beyond those of a single lengthy visit for a meal.

For people who feel they need to remain connected with the outside world, they may go outside to use their phone periodically. Brrrr, this time of year. And everyone is ‘swept’ when they re-enter the house to ensure they bring no RF hazards into the home. We are usually able to quiesce devices, but if there is a phone or other device that still periodically emanates, we store such in metal cookie tins with tight fitting lids and that works out fine. We do offer guests use of our Ethernet and set up their computers to do so safely if that is their wont.

Night-time sleeping in the winter poses a challenge here, without home heating much in evidence. The house is routinely around 50 degrees in the morning so thermals, fluffy footwear and heavy bathrobes are a must. Many layers of blanketing are on offer. We make liberal use of hot-water bottles put into the beds before retiring and guests find that satisfactory. Holding a hot water bottle in one’s lap or near one’s feet is an economical and safe way to remain comfortable during the day.

We require that guests have no chemicals about their person, no fragranced soap products used for their laundering, no smelly body care products, no essential oils and so on. Most people seem to douse themselves and their belongings with so much chemical frippery and they would not make good house guests here. I forgot to mention that we monitor the carbon dioxide levels and odd smells in the house and have no compunction flinging open windows in the middle of winter (as the normal air venting is not running unless the house is energized), so guests soon learn about this fragrance cause-and-effect ritual.

We turn on the grid AC electricity for a total of no more than four hours per 24 hour period, often for less than that. During such times, we ‘stack functions’ so that a dishwasher load, a clothes washer load, the home heating mini-splits, the meal prep, the device charging, storing drinking water from the tap and water tank reservoir filling are all set into motion simultaneously. The occasional ‘Turning On Of The Power’ is no casual event and its prep is reminiscent of a movie bank heist planning scene.

Cooking for the Feast Starts Days Ahead

We have to stretch out the prep for a holiday feast over several days, so the guests are often busy making foods which merely need to be heated up on the holiday. We typically have very little ‘processed food’ in the home, so food prep for a holiday event requires more intensive effort than in most homes. For example, dry beans were soaking for a few days before the cooking phase even began this year.

We find that guests can be enthusiastic cooks, often finding bowls, pans and glassware that we forgot we owned. Because running the dishwasher is, at most, once-daily event, my anxiety increases for days as the counters fill faster with used pots than can be accommodated by our cleaning regimen. Washing by hand is not what I prefer to do, but is likely the only way to accommodate the extra large mixing bowls that accumulate.

Not having grid-provided AC power does NOT mean that we cannot cook meals. We make use of large capacity Jackery battery-backup devices to run the electric kettle, a single burner hot plate, crock pots and other carefully selected devices. Such devices serialize food prep and can be admittedly clunky kitchen tools, but as long as there are occasional fifteen minute bursts of AC grid electricity to recharge the Jackerys we can chip away at most cooking tasks. These will be explained in more detailed in my upcoming ‘EHS Holiday Buying Guide’ blog article.

This was to be a vegetarian Thanksgiving, so there was no need to keep an oven running for many hours at a time. In fact, the matrix of which guests have which food sensitivities and preferences could be a blog article all unto itself. As for me, my verboten food list includes: potatoes, corn, wheat, rice, soy, dairy products, olive oil, peanuts and carrots. Sonia keeps to mostly organic and has numerous restrictions due to CD, food combining and her supplement/pharmaceutical management. It is just a foregone conclusion that someone will be less than 100% satisfied with the meal. So be it; as hosts, we just got to get ‘er done.

Remembering To Be Thankful

This year, I will give a general thankful shout-out to all the product engineers who create appliances and devices which ride through power outages without drama. This is not something even a prudent consumer can find listed in the product literature, so has been a happy accidental feature of our chosen home equipment. So often in our house, the AC grid power needs to be shut off with no notice, occasionally in the middle of a dishwasher or clothes washer cycle. Sometimes the power is turned back on within the hour, sometimes longer. For the hundreds of times that this has not led to device failure or any special corrective actions for me, I express my utter thanks.

It can be hard to remember to be thankful, especially when life can be so complicated as I have described. As a practicing Building Biologist, I certainly see that many of my clients are not doing well and may not have promising prospects of any improvement, so of course we can be thankful for our relative good fortune. Let us hope that society wises up to the downside of these injurious technologies and makes a concerted effort so that 100.0% of the population can thrive.