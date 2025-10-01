Introduction

People who experience acute symptoms from electrical phenomena can often match particular symptoms with particular exposures. What is not so often written about is how an exposure correlates to the degree of symptom intensity. This small write-up focuses on my EHS household’s experience with something we are calling ‘The Refractory Period’. These are our personal observations, not textbook science so far as we know.

I am going to describe two particular EMF exposures with which we are very familiar. To the reader who is unaware of the debilitating condition known as ‘Electrical Hypersensitivity’‘, it may be unfathomable that an otherwise healthy person could become so over-reactive to such ‘small’ man-made electromagnetic fields (EMFs) as I provide as examples here. I assure you there is no hyperbole in this article. Welcome to our world.

Scenario #1: EMF Symptom from Aircraft Overflight

The EHS (Electrically Hyper-Sensitized) person is in an environment with very low ambient EMF. An aircraft passing overhead causes the immediate sensation of ‘a thumb pressing firmly on skull, at a particular location’ that only lasts the duration of the overflight. We assume this is due to aircraft radar or telemetry emanations, even though such aircraft are often a mile or more above.

If another aircraft comes 5 minutes later, the same thumb-pressing symptom is again felt, thus this is the baseline symptom manifestation.

HOWEVER, if a second aircraft instead comes within only 1 minute instead of 5, the symptom now escalates to feel as if a 3 inch spike is pressed into head at the same location of the usual ‘thumb press’ sensation. The sensation dissipates when the overflight is over, but not instantly.

If no further aircraft come within a few minutes, recovery is complete and the next plane elicits the baseline ‘thumb press’ sensation. The time for full recovery is lengthened from its normal, if there are too many back-to-back exposures. We have observed this hundreds of times, under controlled circumstances.

Scenario #2: EMF Symptoms from Car Solenoid Door Locking Mechanism

An EHS person is seated in a low EMF car, protected from RF via full wrapping of RF-protective layers. The car’s solenoid door locking mechanism is automatically triggered once the car is in motion. This produces a discernible sensation, but not one that is irksome.

However, if the door locking mechanism is engaged again within approximately 1 minute, then that second lock feels like a strong ‘shove’ to the lower back (think: rude person on subway) and recovery from this push sensation takes a few seconds.

If a third engagement of the door solenoid lock happens within a minute or two, the sensation is much stronger and starts to elicit groans of discomfort that escalate to wails of distress. We observed this (a) in several cars that experienced trunk lock engagement issues, and (b) when stop/start occurs too many times in rapid succession, such as stopping at several nearby yard sales.

Conclusions Extracted From These Observations

That a single particular symptom set can be reliably tied to a single causative EMF exposure in some individual circumstances. That exposure to an injurious EMF not only elicits the same symptom set, but also sets a ‘recovery timer’ within the body. Essentially, ‘full recovery’ back to the baseline proceeds as a decay (or maybe a simple delay) function as the body is clearing the initial assault’s effects. Perhaps the body stands attentive, waiting to aggressively respond should that EMF assault recur Perhaps the body recovery mechanism is meanwhile over-stretched and unable to process a new assault That the ‘recovery timer’ operates irrespective of whether the EMF symptoms are even perceptible to the individual. That subsequent re-exposure to an EMF trigger before the ‘Refractory Period’ (which is what we call the necessary elapsed recovery time) completes can lead to a more intense symptom experience. That a subsequent assault that occurs during the ‘Refractory Period’ not only produces a more intense symptom experience, but the remaining recovery time is now lengthened. That is, what used to take one minute to recover back to baseline, might now take five or ten minutes. That the ‘Refractory Period’ is dependent on an individual’s biology – the state of their health, the state of their nervous, limbic and other sensory systems. A person who is asleep might not have the same reaction (i.e., 3 inch stabbing sensation in skull) because their inner systems might be down for maintenance, so to speak.

We feel it is likely that during the Refractory Period, the over-reactivity of the body is following either a linear or inverse square relationship, such that an assault coming near the end of the refractory period has a lower impact than one coming earlier during the Refractory Period.

A Crude Sketch to Illustrate the Refractory Period

At the bottom are five example occurrences of EMF assaults, such as an aircraft overflight or a triggered solenoid door lock. These have variable spacing in time, to show how closely spaced assaults do affect human biology more intently, per our observations.

The top graph shows that perceived symptom intensity increases even if one EMF assault is identical to a previous one, depending on the timing of that assault relative to prior ones. The person is feeling more acutely beaten up when assaults are too frequent.

The middle graph shows the supposed recovery time remaining until the body is back to baseline, which, itself, increases for closely spaced assaults. This is our guess/hypothesis.

Biological Implications of the Refractory Period

People who cannot get back to their baseline due to constant back-to-back EMF assaults will enter a constant escalation of symptoms to some maximum level, per their own personal biology. Obviously, stretching the time between exposures, even a few seconds or minutes, can make a huge difference to how they feel. In our case, I forgo a tempting yard sale if we are in the midst of a Refractory Period.

We wonder if this is part of what is so biologically irritating about broadcasting utility meters. Those that burst once a minute might be too much for some people, even as many people might have a Refractory Period measured in mere seconds, so they are not bothered acutely with noticeable symptoms. Some meters spew RF more often or are aggregated into banks of such meters. In such cases, even the people whose biology could recover in a few seconds find themselves overwhelmed with a never-satisfied Refractory Period.

