Between the two largest Electric Utilities in Massachusetts — Eversource and National Grid — there are millions of home electric power meters that are being aggressively upgraded to modern ‘smart meters’ in 2026.

In most cases, people are given notice that their meter will be changed soon, but sometimes no notification is given.

Big deal? Yes, it is to many people who have been jealously guarding their health against the intrusive technologies that create a hazardous EMF environment in their home. Instead of a healthful home sanctuary being under their control they are being forced to accept injurious metering technology and endure what ensues.

Many people, if they are even aware of the controversy of ‘smart meter’ effects on human health, will have developed the untrue perception that this is irrational fear manifesting. Such a perception comes not from fact-based documentation or honest reporting on the topic, but on a well-funded narrative by well-rehearsed industry proponents in what is often likened to ‘tobacco science’.

Many hundreds of testimonials over 15+ years all across the world tell a similar story: that for some percentage of the population, the close proximity to these perpetually broadcasting metering devices has led to a steep (and sometimes unrecoverable) health crash, with a constellation of symptoms. Likely these meters affect everyone’s biology in a similar way, but some people are better able to deal with the physical effects (such as oxidative stress, increased porosity of the blood-brain-barrier, sleep disruption, cardiac/neural dysregulation and so on).

Common among the testimonials is bewilderment because the respondents were able to use cell phones and WI-FI without issue before a smart meter’s installation and then, afterward, could no longer tolerate these wireless communication technologies. And this should give you pause right now: many of these people have NOT been able to use cell phone or WI-FI ever again because something permanent changed in their biology. We call this unfortunate situation Electromagnetic Radiation Syndrome (EMR/S). It could happen to you or someone in your family if you live in Massachusetts.

What is so different about smart meters that cause them be so injurious? That is perhaps knowable, but as yet is still unknown because these meters have never been tested for long term human compatibility. This is not an oversight, but has been part of the broader push to make promising technology become pervasive in society (and sometimes mandated!) without any way to monitor and course correct. I have written about the MAVEN database here in MA which could be used for such a purpose, but the folks in authority have exhibited unreasonable torpor when it comes to human health effects from darlings like telecom and ‘green’ technologies.

We usually opine that the two most injurious aspects are (a) the continued regular short pings of microwave pulses (several thousand per day per meter), and (b) the conducted emissions (EMI or ‘dirty electricity’) impressed upon the whole house wall wiring, coming from both the AC→DC conversion components and from the microwaves being, themselves, picked up by the house wiring inside the meter socket box. Even if someone chooses the non-radiating opt-out, the DE hazard remains. All meters in the Eversource and National Grid territory will be replaced, with no exceptions (even for ADA accommodation or a doctor’s signed letter).

Not-so-fun-fact: In MA, a single non-broadcasting opt-out meter may cost about $25-$35 per month, in perpetuity. Yes, the power company caused this health crisis and the consumer has to pay to partially opt-out from the hazard, with no apparent benefit to themselves. Are you incensed with such inherent unfairness? Then give your congresspeople a piece of your mind!

I have had the honor of co-hosting (with Cece Doucette) monthly informational webinars centered on these new Smart Meters. This is part of Cece’s long-running ‘Living Safely With Technology’ campaign. At first, we were informing the public so that they could influence pending legislation to ensure that safer meter ‘opt-out’ options could be mandated. But such legislation meanders while actual people are reporting injury to me, feeling unwell within one day of their meter upgrade.

To aid Baystaters, I have created this PDF ‘one pager’ to summarize what the new meters look like, what the offered opt-outs look like and what options they might have if they wish to exercise proactive caution or are made unwell after installation. This is a currently unfolding story and I welcome updates from people who wish to share.