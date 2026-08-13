Bio-Safer Housing

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Joyful Heart's avatar
Joyful Heart
2d

You're a beautiful human, Ken. Truly. Thank you for helping her. She could have been any of us.

I lost my Mom to dementia which, looking back, I do attribute to the smart meter roll out in Oregon. My Dad lost his ability to sleep around that same time. He lasted 2 months in the care home they moved into when my Mom got too bad for home care. I myself now see my own decline and disablement was really that same smart meter roll out.

My husband now has moderate to severe dementia. I keep his exposure as low as I can. He's fared far better than his sister who was 3 years younger. She passed from dementia a few weeks ago at age 64 unable to see with her mind completely useless. She was a school teacher. What I wouldn't give to review where she worked in the school in proximity to a cell tower or significant wifi repeater. Where she lived was well populated with homes grouped close together all with their wifi, smart meters, cell phones, security systems.... She didn't have a chance. And I tried so hard to inform my husband's family of the research showing the connection between EMF and dementia among so many other things. Sadly, no one wants to hear the truth even if it's killing the people they love most. Somehow they love the convenience of pretending our technology isn't killing us all more. I'll never understand it.

I'm proud of Lily for her feistiness! I'm thankful for the fight she waged because it effects all of us even those who can't even feel it. And, most of all, I'm thankful for people like you, Ken, for standing in that gap when no one else would. My love to you on this hard day and every day.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Ken Gartner
M S's avatar
M S
9h

I'm so so sorry to read about Lily's tragic housing and life situation. There is nothing worse than feeling alone and in pain. I would like to suggest one possible way to overcome some of the harm being emitted from electric EMF/RF. We fought here in our city in Oregon to keep our analog meter (even to the point of hiring an attorney...but it matters what kind of attorney you can procure to fight the proper battle) and we lost. We are mitigating the EMF effects as best as we can. However, I found that my diet has made a huge difference in preventing harm to our body and brain which allows me to prevent, mitigate harm from sources (electrical and otherwise) which has made all the difference in the world. Eating a very low carb diet has reversed my anxiety, brain fog, insomnia, and other health issues like gut/digestion problems and even healed dental problems that plagued me for decades. I want to offer up this wish that those who have RF/EMF and other sensitivities seek out a diet that can help fend off electrical harms. The low carb spectrum is worth checking out, if nothing else than to have another avenue to explore for healing.

Reply
Share
2 replies by Ken Gartner and others
5 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Bio-Safer Housing · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture